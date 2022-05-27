Actress Ruby Barker is currently in the hospital due to struggling with her mental health.

On Thursday, the Bridgerton star behind Marina Thompson took to her Instagram to post a video about how she's been "really unwell for a really long time," explaining that she's been trying to cope with the "intergenerational trauma bundled up inside."

"I just want to be honest with everybody, I have been struggling," Barker said, before revealing that she used to be "rage-filled, frustrated, angry" prior to her undisclosed diagnosis. Feeling like she was "carrying the weight of the world on my back," the actress explained this made her realize she "can't carry on the way that I've been carrying on," spurring her to try and change by "relinquishing myself and forgiving myself and drawing a line in the sand."

Not only that, but Barker also encouraged her followers to "take a break" and "stop being so hard on yourself" if they're struggling, all while saying there needs to be a larger conversation about the importance of paying attention to your mental health.

"You gotta say, 'I can't do this right now. I need support," Barker said, later adding that seeking support is also an important part of the recovery process. She then went on to use her relationship to musician Sexton's work and Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes as an example, crediting her for "saving" her by "giving me an opportunity."

Thankfully though, the star shared that she was "gonna get discharged soon and hopefully get to continue with my life," though she also wants to take "a little bit of a break for myself." And at some point, she said she'd be ready to share more about her diagnosis and experience in the hopes of inspiring others.

"I want to survive, and I will survive and I'm going to and so are you," Barker said. "That's the beauty of it. So are you. If you're with me, you're in good hands."

She concluded, "Remember, you are absolutely massive, and I love you very much. Thank you for staying with me."

Watch Barker's entire video below.