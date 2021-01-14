Dreams do come true, because it looks like Bridgerton: The Musical could be TikTok's next big project.

Earlier this week, musician Abigail Barlow posted a video wondering what it would be like if everyone's latest Netflix obsession was turned into a musical production. And though most people would just float the idea and leave it there, much like the creators of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, Barlow ended up taking things into her own hands by writing a few songs based on the show — and the results are going viral.

The first is called "Burn For You," a yearning duet that takes place during Daphne and Simon's honeymoon. Meanwhile, the second is a number written from Penelope Featherington's perspective as she longs after Colin Bridgerton, while the third is another, more lovelorn song for Simon.

No word yet on when we can expect a fourth installment, but according to a follow-up TikTok, Barlow's already been working on turning it all into a much bigger project. Not only that, but judging from Netflix's official Twitter account, they're big fans of the idea as well!

Standing ovation for @abigailbarloww & @nick_t_daly pic.twitter.com/hoHsDtNyAE — Netflix (@netflix) January 13, 2021

So while we wait for her to make the full-fledged musical a reality, listen to her first three songs for yourself, below.