Not even Berlin was spared from Europe's record-setting heatwave this week, where Brad Pitt and co. touched down as part of the press tour for his upcoming film Bullet Train.

Perhaps that could partly explain his choice of attire: a raw-hemmed chocolate brown linen skirt set and loose-fitting mauve button- shirt. And if you didn't know he owned rhino and skull tattoos on his legs, now you do.

The actor's look came courtesy of little-known Haans Nicholas Mott, who doesn't appear to have an Instagram or website (his fashion house is reportedly a referral-only brand). In fact, all Pitt's red carpet looks for the film so far have been made by the New York-based designer, who also runs the brand Anecho with Anastasia Khodkina.

The look caused some fans to recall the actor's iconic 1999 photoshoot for Rolling Stone, where he wore a bunch of tight dresses and sequin minis. These days, the skirt set movement is at an all-time high, with designers like Thom Browne leading the charge.

For the Paris premiere, he went for a more subdued gray linen ensemble but rocked a cantaloupe version for the photocall and went with a turquoise number for the UK stop. Pitt's upcoming action flick also stars Joey King, Aaron-Taylor Johnson and Sandra Bullock.

See all of Brad Pitt's Bullet Train press tour looks, below.