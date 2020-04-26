When CNN asked Dr. Anthony Fauci earlier this month whom he'd like to play him on Saturday Night Live — with Ben Stiller and Brad Pitt among his choices — the White House Task Force member answered jokingly, "Brad Pitt, of course." And this Saturday night, his wish was granted.

For SNL's cold open this weekend, Brad Pitt played the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. And the Academy Award winner definitely did the role justice, being able to capture Fauci's voice, cadence, and hand gestures to a tee.

In the sketch, the doctor deciphers the coronavirus misinformation President Trump has been spreading — for example, injecting disinfectants into human bodies as a possible COVID-19 treatment. "When I hear things like the virus can be cured if everyone takes the Tide Pod Challenge, I'll be there to say, 'please don't," Pitt's Fauci said.

Near the end of the clip, Brad takes off his wig and glasses, and takes a moment to send a message to the real Dr. Fauci. "Thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time," he said. "And thank you to the medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the front line."

Watch the SNL cold open below.