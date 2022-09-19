Brad Pitt may be a masterpiece himself, but he is also capable of creating art.

Currently on display in Tampere, Finland, Brad Pitt’s art is making a splash. Tampere’s Sara Hildén Art Museum is hosting all-American actor Brad Pitt, avant-garde Australian musician Nick Cave and British contemporary artist Thomas Hoseago for Thomas Houseago’s WE with Nick Cave & Brad Pitt, making for one of the greatest cultural exchanges in the contemporary art world.

The exhibition centers around Houseago’s sculptural work, complemented by Nick Cave's ceramic series and sculptures by Brad Pitt. Pitt’s collection features nine original pieces including a bronze encasing, bullets crystalized in platinum silicon and a house miniature made out of tree bark. The man has range.

Also an expert at cryptic titles, the works range from “House-A-Go-Go,” “Aiming At You I Saw Me But IT was Too Late This Time” and “Slave to Our Vices.” The natural storyteller leaves room for the imagination to run wild a la Legends of the Fall.

This exhibition marks the artistic debuts of Pitt and Cave, who’ve already become household names in their respective fields.

In a promotional video for the exhibition, Pitt shared how the stars aligned. “For Nick and I this is our first entry–our first showing,” Pitt said. “It just feels right.”

The city of Tampere itself was also proud to host the acclaimed artists. “I’m very happy and proud that Thomas Houseago decided to bring WE to Tampere,” says Anna-Kaisa Ikonen, Mayor of Tampere. “It is also exciting to get to experience a new and different artistic side of Nick Cave and Brad Pitt. WE delivers a strong message of working together, creating something new and a sense of community that is compatible with Tampere, as the city is known for its capacity for change and making bold decisions together. The message of doing together and relying on each other is very powerful in these turbulent times.”