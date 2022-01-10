Beloved stand-up comedian and Full House actor Bob Saget died on Sunday. He was 65 years old.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office first shared the news. Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," the Sheriff's Office tweeted. "The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. "