Bob Marley's family is officially entering the shroom space.

Though the late musician's family already has its Marley Natural weed line, Marley One is now the first celebrity brand to sell magic mushrooms wherever they're legal.

But according to a press release from collaborators Silo Wellness, Marley One doesn't just have tinctures that induce a psychedelic experience.

After all, the line additionally carries non-psychoactive "functional mushrooms," which use adaptogenic mushrooms that highlight "the brand's connection to Jamaica" and provide a variety of health benefits by helping the body resist biochemical stressors. And even better? Marley One is also planning on offering shroom gummies, capsules and cosmetics very soon.

"We know Bob would be proud of what we're building," as Marley's widow, Rita, explained. "Our family has always revered the ancient history and transformative potential of nature's gifts."

