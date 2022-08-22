Nothing is chicer than being fashionably late, but why not be specifically fashionable about it? Australia-based model Blake Sutherland is the pioneer behind making late entrances editorial. On TikTok, Sutherland treats any empty hallway like an open runway and brings the drama every time: "I will leave the physical realm in an empty hallway it’s true," he promises.

@blakeislively I will leave the physical realm in an empty hallway its true #fashion #runway #alexandermcqueen

TikTok isn't lacking in runway videos, whether it be fan edits of legends or unsigned models practicing their walks for the possibility of getting scouted. While runway queens like Naomi Campbell brought elegance to their strut, Gen Z is embracing a more sinister energy. Take Leon Dame’s viral Maison Margiela Fall 2019 closing walk, for example.

At first glance, Sutherland’s gothic porcelain doll aesthetic is a Hedi Slimane and Demna wet dream, but the best part of his videos is the fashion education that comes with them. He researches each designer to hone in on a specific silhouette and nuanced styling used for the collection referenced.

In Sutherland’s videos, just like on the runway, Celine brings skinny suits and sunglasses while Vetements brings baggy jeans tucked into motorcycle boots. His weekly trash run, wearing a hoodie and a boxy blazer, morphs into Balenciaga’s apocalyptic Fall 2022 show. Even K-Mart can transform into one of Matthew Williams’ complex Givenchy Fall 2022 looks.

Some have noticed the specificity of Sutherland's looks and started requesting shows that they love, from Thierry Mugler Spring 1999 to Marc Jacobs Fall 2018. In one TikTok, he comes home from the club, but in a Louis Vuitton Fall 2019 kind of way: the blouse and hat nail the overall silhouette of Nicolas Ghesquière's collection.

@blakeislively This was the funniest one to film I promise

@blakeislively Australian K Mart is superior imo #kmart #givenchy #runwaywalk

@blakeislively Song is from cruise but w/e #fashion #runway

Sutherland made a compilation video of the techno songs he uses for his signature walk to inspire other creators to practice their strut. We've seen Miu Miu Fall 2022’s viral cropped mini set and Diesel Fall 2022’s Canadian tuxedos. You can even dump your partner in a Balenciaga Fall 2022 type-of-way.

@itspxch Always late, but fashionably 😇 #runway #runwaywalk #styleinspo #fitcheck #fyp #foryou #melbourne #miumiu

@bbyitsbengelaarielle always a quick thrift slay @blakeislively

@yolimarlara werk the runway 🤍 #newyorkfashionweek #model #balenciaga #style #nyc #fyp #parati #walk #walkchallenge #servinglooks