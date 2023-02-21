Jisoo is Making Her Solo Debut

Jisoo, one-fourth of South Korean mega group BLACKPINK, is currently working on solo music.

As reported by AllKpop, the 28-year-old South Korea-born singer and Dior global ambassador has also begun filming for a music video to go along with the song. In a statement released by BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment on February 21, writing, it was revealed that the video was being shot overseas in a secret location.

"The music video for Jisoo's solo song is being filmed in an overseas location in strict secrecy," YG's statement said. "You can look forward to it as we invested the largest production cost ever among BLACKPINK videos."

Since the solo announcement, Jisoo has trended globally on Twitter, which is unsurprising considering BLACKPINK frequently shatters records with their various album, video, and collaboration drops. Other members of the girl group, including Lisa, have also broken records with their solo releases.

Jisoo's new venture comes amidst BLACKPINK's ongoing BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK], which is the largest K-pop girl group world tour, expecting around 1.5 million attendees worldwide.