After multiple teasers, rumors, insider tips and vague press releases, it's finally official: BLACKPINK is coming back with a new album.

Fulfilling predictions that the K-pop supergroup would make their long-awaited comeback sometime in August, BLACKPINK has announced the release date for their highly anticipated sophomore album, Born Pink, the follow-up to 2020's debut, The Album.

The forthcoming LP is set to come out September 16 via YG Entertainment, who describes the impending release as portraying "the unrivaled presence of the group that will take over the music scene with their one and only charisma."

Fortunately for Blinks, they won't have to wait that long to hear new music. The first single off Born Pink, "Pink Venom," is due out August 19. Additionally, BLACKPINK announced they will be embarking on a massive world tour kicking off in Seoul, South Korea on October 15.

While it may be two years since BLACKPINK dropped their debut album (which given the pandemic feels like it could be a million years ago or just last week), the group has been making the most of their time away.

In addition to their Netflix movie, BLACKPINK recently put out their own credit card and surpassed Justin Bieber as the first music channel to reach 75 million subscribers on YouTube.

Individually, all four members have been working on their respective solo projects, like Lisa's single, "LALISA," last summer or her global ambassadorships for major fashion houses like Celine and Yves Saint Laurent.

Check out the official announcement trailer for Born Pink, below.