Doja Cat, Blood Orange and More to Perform at Virtual Music Festival

Black Power Live presented by FORM and Jammcard is a new music festival created to virtually uplift Black artists and raise funds for Black Lives Matter organizations including Crenshaw Dairy Mart, Trap Heals, Transgender Law Center, Sankofa and Black Men Build.

The event, hosted by Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, will stream on Twitch, Saturday, June 27, starting at 8:00 PM EST.

The packed lineup includes Miguel, Devonte Hynes (Blood Orange), Doja Cat, Aja Monet, Ne-Yo, Aloe Blacc and Terrace Martin, who will debut a new work called "Racism on Trial," featuring Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, Alex Isley, Denzel Curry, G Perico and Daylyt. The evening concludes with Acyde composing a live mixtape from his home in Los Angeles.

In addition to the performances, Black Power Live will host interviews and discussions with artists and activists alike, including Parkland survivor Emma Gonzalez, author and filmmaker Dream Hampton and Dear White People creator Justin Simien.

Stream the Black Power Live music festival here and view the full lineup, below.