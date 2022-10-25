Blac Chyna is pushing back against a series of disturbing claims recently made by another social media star.

According to TMZ, the model and television personality has sent Ava Louise a cease and desist over a video, in which the TikToker accused her of kidnapping and sex trafficking.

“Blac Chyna held me hostage and I’m pretty sure she was trying to sex traffic me,” she says in the since-deleted TikTok, before alleging that Chyna made her sign an NDA upon arriving and then trapped her inside her house, all while she "drank an entire bottle of Casamigos [tequila].”

She continued, “I was getting trafficked.”

As the outlet went on to report, the legal notice sees Chyna's lawyer, JD Sanchez, threatening to sue Louise over her "false, extreme and outrageous statements about [Chyna] in public."

He added, “Your false allegations that Ms. White engaged in such heinous criminal conduct is defamatory per se under California law."

Not only that, but Sanchez also accused Louise of being a liar known for using her social media presence to display "menacing and outrageous conduct." After all, TMZ noted that the TikToker has a pretty dubious past, previously copped to making up a rumor about Kanye West cheating on Kim Kardashian with controversial beauty YouTuber, Jeffree Star.

“In fact, you admit in one of your TikTok videos that you intentionally made up and disseminated a false rumor about a sexual relationship between Kanye West and Jeffree Star," he alleged, before saying Louise then revealed that the "'joke kinda gave me such a big platform that I’m able to meet people like Blac Chyna now, because of my following, and who I know now.'"

Neither Chyna nor Louise have publicly addressed the report. However, you can watch Louise's original TikTok about her alleged kidnapping below.

Ava Louise is claiming that Blac Chyna kidnapped her and attempted to sex traffic her. pic.twitter.com/RwLCYkO1NJ — Jada 🫧 (@BitchofWallSt) October 21, 2022