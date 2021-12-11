Blac Chyna is being accused of holding a woman hostage.

According to The Sun, police are currently investigating an alleged incident that happened last month after Chyna invited a group of people back to her room at Sacramento's Sheraton Grand Hotel for a party.

“Everyone was enjoying themselves; the drinks were flowing and the energy in the suite was real good,” attendee Ron Knighton said. “Suddenly out of nowhere Chyna just yelled at my friend to ‘shut the fuck up’ or she’d beat both our asses."

He added, "The vibe immediately changed, so at that point we thought it was best to leave."

However, Knighton said Chyna shut the door behind him and kept his friend in the room for 20 minutes until she managed to escape. And the story appears to be corroborated by Knighton's video showing a woman leaving a hotel room and crying, while Chyna can be heard telling them to stay in the hallway.

“We aren’t staying anywhere. We are leaving! You crazy?," Knighton can be heard replying to her before telling his friend that, "t’s not your fault. She’s high on cocaine and crazy.” It should be noted though there is no indication of drug use in the footage.

Per the publication, police were informed of the incident two days later. And while there were no reported injuries, officials say they are investigating what happened.

As for Chyna, her attorney has denied everything, calling the story "the most recent in a long line of false accusations against Blac Chyna."

“We are very thankful that video evidence has allowed us to disprove past false allegations of ‘assault & battery’ by her then fiancé Rob Kardashian, a false accusation of ‘assault with a deadly weapon,’ and now this false charge," Lynne Ciani told Fox News, referring to her past legal troubles with the Kardashian-Jenners.

"The video being circulated on social media shows that Blac Chyna did not hold anyone against their will. We are hopeful that one day people will stop falsely accusing Blac Chyna of criminal conduct," Ciani added. "Until that day, we will continue to disprove these false allegations to law enforcement and in the courtroom.”

