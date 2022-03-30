Blac Chyna is accusing her baby daddies of bailing out of their responsibilites.

On Wednesday morning, the model took to Twitter to claim that exes Tyga and Rob Kardashian weren't paying child support for their respective kids, 9-year-old King Cairo and 5-year-old Dream.

“Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” she wrote. “Single no support child support."

However, one commenter was quick to point out that Kardashian definitely seemed like he was trying to be a part of Dream's life by "taking the child on days and clothing feeding the child," before asking her if "child support [was] warranted" in this case. But either way, their argument didn't seem to sway Chyna, who replied, “No it’s not when the other parenting successful it’s called coparenting But Greedy parents try to get child support because they’re not doing nothing."

In response, both Tyga and Kardashian popped up on The Shade Room‘s Instagram post to address the situation, with both shrugging off the allegations and saying that Chyna's accusations weren't true.

“I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol,” as Tyga wrote.

Meanwhile, Kardashian said he paid "37k a year for my daughter’s school" and that he also handles "every single medical expense" for her.

"I pay for all her extracurricular activities," he continued. "I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol.” And Tyga's response to Kardashian's claim? “how u pay 3k less. Let me kno the plug."

Granted, the former sock entrepreneur is in a slightly different situation than Tyga. According to the Daily Mail, a judge granted his request to stop paying Chyna $20,000/month in 2019 due to his finances changing. That said, they still have one more legal issue to settle, as Chyna is currently suing Kardashian over his revenge porn scandal, alleged domestic violence and defamation. She is also claiming that his family had a major effect on any future income opportunities that could've been generated by the ex-couple's reality show, Rob & Chyna.

Check out screenshots of the comments below.