Fresh off her stint on season two of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, where she was voted Miss Congeniality, Bimini Bon Boulash is becoming a Bimini Bon Book Author.

As a beloved breakout from the show, it's a wonder she has any time to write a book. But indeed, the queen who stole our hearts took to Instagram to announce A Drag Queen's Guide To Life, her first book in a deal with Penguin Books.

"BIMINI BON BOOK AUTHOR," she wrote in the Instagram post. "A DRAG QUEENS GUIDE TO LIFE (working title and cover TBA). On the 28.10.2021 I will be releasing the beast into the world. I'm gonna be a published author!!!"

In the book, Bimini will share 10 life lessons she's learned through drag – from identity, politics and history to health and drag itself.

"I'll be covering topics for positive affirmations to self-destruction with the help of my favourite muses and icons that have shaped my life including some darker moments," she wrote on Instagram. "Life can be unpredictable and I want to share the good with the bad. Think of this as a self-love manifesto with a punky attitude — I can't wait to share this with the world!"

A Drag Queen's Guide to Life will be released on October 28, 2021.