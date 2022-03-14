Billie Lourd is a married woman!

According to People, the actress got hitched to Austen Rydell in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Saturday. The confirmation comes shortly after Lourd's American Horror Story co-star Leslie Grossman posted an Instagram Story about being "sad" that the "most fun" wedding weekend was over.

"But I won best dressed, and I may have bribed the judges," Grossman teased. "I may have done whatever I needed to do to get this trophy. But I got it."

To back up Grossman's statement, a source also told the publication that Lourd's father, Bryan, got a big block of hotel rooms for all the guests and, apparently, there was even a private pool party. But that shouldn't be surprising, given they had plenty of time to plan the big event, as the couple initially got engaged in June 2020, three months before welcoming their son, Kingston Fisher, in September.

Lourd and Rydell initially dated when they were younger before breaking things off. However, People reported that they reconnected in 2017, with the groom even coming with Lourd and her father to see the North Lights in Norway for the anniversary of mother Carrie Fisher's death.

Congratulations to the happy couple! Read People's entire report here.

Photo via Getty / David Crotty / Patrick McMullan

