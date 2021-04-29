Billie Eilish has dropped a new single ahead of her upcoming second album Happier Than Ever, and going by the vibe, that title is a lil sarcastic.

"Your Power" is a slow, melancholy track that Eilish calls one of her favorite songs that she's ever written. "I feel very vulnerable putting this one out because I hold it so close to my heart," the artist wrote today on Instagram. "This is about many different situations that we've all either witnessed or experienced. I hope this can inspire change. Try not to abuse your power."

Eilish self-directed the accompanying music video, filmed in the Simi Valley outside of Los Angeles and featuring her very own Britney Spears giant snake moment. She's even got the blonde hair! Except this snake is a little less sexy, a little more sinister, slowly strangling the artist as she sits mournfully on a mountaintop.

Okay... the anaconda probably wasn't an intentional Britney reference, now that we think about it.

Although this is the first single from her Happier Than Ever era since it was officially announced, the upcoming 16-track album will also include previously released tracks "my future" and "Therefore I Am." We recently heard a snippet of the album's as-yet-unreleased title track on Eilish's new TikTok.

Happier Than Ever drops July 30. Watch the music video for "Your Power," below.