Billie Eilish has sent fans into a speculative frenzy after unfollowing everyone on Instagram.
E! News reported that the Grammy winner quietly purged her entire "following" list this week. And though she didn't provide any overt explanation, people are now connecting the decision to an alleged Instagram Story in which she wrote, "If I am following your abuser DM ME & I will unfollow them. I support you."
However, as the publication also notes, they were unable to verify the supposed post, as it was reportedly deleted by Eilish shortly thereafter.
In the wake of Eilish's mass unfollowing, fans have since come up with a myriad of theories that range from her account being hacked to it being a statement about pervasive abuse, per The Independent. That said, many people also criticized Eilish for not immediately unfollowing the likes of Chris Brown, Ansel Elgort, and XXXTENTACION, though others alleged she unfollowed "the abusers first."
Eilish has yet to respond.
