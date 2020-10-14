Billie Eilish just sent a strong message to the body shaming trolls.

Over the weekend, the star was spotted by the paparazzi in a spaghetti-strap tank top and shorts. And though wearing a camisole out for a walk in the L.A. heat shouldn't surprise anyone, the photos ended up causing a lot of unfortunate buzz about her body.

That said, Eilish appeared to respond to all the online chatter last night by reposting a TikTok by vlogger Chizi Duru to her Instagram Stories.

In the video, Duru (rightfully) argued that society has "gotta start normalizing real bodies," before saying that, "Not everybody has a wagon behind them, okay?"

"Guts are normal; they're normal. Boobs sag, especially after breastfeeding," Duru added. "Instagram isn't real."

Not only that, but Eilish then went on to post a photo of herself in a tank top alongside the caption, "Do you really wanna go back in time?"

After all, while Eilish may be known for her preference for baggy, oversized clothing, it stems from both her struggles with body dysmorphia and the near-constant over-sexualization of her body — something she spoke about in her 2019 video for Calvin Klein.

"I never want the world to know everything about me. I mean, that's why I wear big baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath, you know?" as she explained. "Nobody can be like 'oh she's slim-thick, she's not slim-thick, she got a flat ass, she got a fat ass.' Nobody can say any of that because they don't know."

Eilish also previously touched on the issue in her short film Not My Responsibility, explaining that, "If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I'm a slut."

"Though you've never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why? We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are, we decide what they're worth," she said. "If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?"

Needless to say, it's undeniably fucked up that the internet needs to be constantly reminded of this fact. And while we obviously still have a long way to go, in the meantime, you can see both Duru's video and Eilish's latest post, below.