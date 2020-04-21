As one of the biggest stars in the world, it's no surprise that Billie Eilish has her fair share of suitors — and it turns out that one of the men trying to win her heart is Lil Pump.

On Monday, Eilish took to her Instagram Live to perform snippets of the American Beauty score for her fans on the piano. And even though her broadcast should've been about the music, the 19-year-old rapper ended up taking it as an opportunity to spam the broadcast with thirsty comments.

Amongst Pump's public declarations were things like, "Lemme take u on a date" and "Your [sic] the love of my life." However, the comment that seemed to finally catch Eilish's attention was one that read, "Plz lemme wife you."

And her response? An uncontrollable burst of laughter. And while Eilish initially tried to keep it cool by saying, "I can't even tell you what I'm laughing at," it eventually got to the point where she had to unceremoniously shut him down with a final, "No thanks."

Granted, Pump seemed undeterred, as he followed up by writing, "I'm serious" — though to Eilish's credit, she just ignored him.

See Pump's comment, and Eilish's reaction to it, below.

