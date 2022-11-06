Singers Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have stepped out on the red carpet as a couple.

On Saturday night, Eilish, 20, and Rutherford, 31, were among a long list of A-listers who attended the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles. The couple notably arrived wrapped together in a large, cozy-looking Gucci blanket. Eilish also sported an eye mask and lace-accented dress with a matching GG print.

As a longtime sponsor of the evening, Gucci dressed many of the gala's attendees, including Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Sweeney, Heidi Klum, and Quinta Brunson. This year's event honored South Korean film director Park Chan-Wook and California visual artist, Helen Pashgian.

This marks the first red carpet the Eilish and Rutherford have attended since fans learned of their relationship in mid-October. Eilish made things Instagram official on Halloween, sharing a photo of the couple's matching costumes: she dressed as baby, while he dressed as an old man in an apparent nod to their 11-year age difference.

That age gap has caused some controversy amongst fans, with some also pointing out that Rutherford first met Eilish when he was 26 and she was 15. Nevertheless, Eilish and her family, including her parents and her brother and frequent musical collaborator Finneas, have defended the relationship.