Billie Eilish's rumored new relationship has already sparked some serious concern amongst fans.

For the past few days, the Grammy winner and The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford have been at the center of intense dating speculation after being spotted hanging out together on two different occasions. However, the idea of the two being romantically involved isn't exactly settling well with fans, who are worried about the fact that Eilish is 20 and Rutherford is 31.

As soon as a video of the two holding hands at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights surfaced online, commenters started to express their unease over the potential couple's 11-year age gap, especially given Eilish's past relationship with 30-year-old actor Matthew Tyler Vorce. And the criticism only continued to get worse after a photograph of Eilish and Rutherford eating together at a restaurant hit the internet a day later, with critics pointing out that the "Sweater Weather" singer is over a decade older than her.

Billie Eilish spotted holding hands with rumored boyfriend and lead vocalist of The Neighbourhood, Jesse Rutherford. pic.twitter.com/69UVBvDyuC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 15, 2022

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford spotted at a restaurant together. pic.twitter.com/0jAjX8pynT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 16, 2022

"When I said I wanted a Billie and Jesse collab...this is NOT what I had in mind," as one Twitter user wrote. Meanwhile, a second person responded to the restaurant pic with a screenshot of Demi Lovato's iconic "GET A JOB, STAY AWAY FROM HER" comments, perhaps in a nod to how Lovato recently made headlines for appearing to address her six-year relationship with the much-older Wilmer Valderamma in a song called "29."

When I said I wanted a Billie and Jesse collab...this is NOT what I had in mind😭😭😭😭 — sib (@anemptylinee) October 15, 2022

pic.twitter.com/dF3SXxbF2M — v ♡s mfy misses billie ² (@itsamaIefantasy) October 16, 2022

But what seemed to bother people the most was that Eilish has supposedly known Rutherford since she was 15 and he was 26, with many referring to the ongoing conversation about grooming in the indie rock scene by adding "jesse rutherford dating billie eilish at his big ass age....... every indie guy really is a weirdo like every single one."

"Y’all are weird for not understanding he was AROUND HER WHEN SHE WAS 15!!! HE HAS KNOWN HER SINCE SHE WAS A CHILD! HE WAS 26 AND SHE WAS 15!," a fan said. "Literally ANY OTHER CASE OF THIS, and y’all would be screaming that she was groomed. BFFR! If she is dating him, it is QUESTIONABLE at best." Because as another critic noted, while they may both technically be adults, they "are not NEARLY in the same maturity range," before pointing out that "a 20 year old is college aged and a 31 year old is a fully grown ass adult."

jesse rutherford dating billie eilish at his big ass age....... every indie guy really is a weirdo like every single one — kada (@bluehoodiebaby) October 15, 2022

Y’all are weird for not understanding he was AROUND HER WHEN SHE WAS 15!!! HE HAS KNOWN HER SINCE SHE WAS A CHILD! HE WAS 26 AND SHE WAS 15! Literally ANY OTHER CASE OF THIS, and y’all would be screaming that she was groomed. BFFR! If she is dating him, it is QUESTIONABLE at best — ₊˚ʚ💙 mys 💙₊˚ʚ (@myslvtty) October 16, 2022

yes they are adults but 20 and 31 are not NEARLY in the same maturity range… like a 20 year old is college aged and a 31 year old is a fully grown ass adult — jay (@augustsdejavu) October 16, 2022

Eilish and Rutherford have yet to publicly confirmed the romance or the criticism surrounding their age difference.