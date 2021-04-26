Billie Eilish recently went platinum blonde, which is kind of a big deal when you've built a career on being pop music's tomboy. The hair, it turns out, was just the start — today Eilish shared a clip of upcoming single "Happier Than Ever" on her social channels, even creating a whole TikTok for the occasion.

"When I'm away from you, I'm happier than ever," Eilish sings in the 15-second teaser clip, which has, dare we say it, a slightly Lana quality.

True fans will recall that we first heard about the existence of "Happier Than Ever" on Eilish's The World's a Little Blurry Apple TV+ documentary, which showed her and brother Finneas discussing the song's lovelorn lyrics.

There's no release date for the new music just yet, but Eilish has promised a full second album is in the works, all of it written under lockdown during this weird past year. "I don't think I would've made the same album, or even the album at all, if it weren't for COVID," she told Stephen Colbert during a recent interview. She also hinted on an Instagram Q&A that the LP will have around 16 tracks.

Eilish's debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? was obviously a global smash, cementing her as a chart-topping prodigy. She's continued to release new singles since, from "everything I wanted" to Rosalia collab "Lo Vas a Olvidar."

But if the hair change and new TikTok are anything to go by, this is a whole new era. Watch this space.