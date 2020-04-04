Bill Withers, the legendary singer-songwriter who brought us hits like "Lean On Me" and "Ain't No Sunshine," has passed away. According to his family, the 81-year-old died of heart complications on Monday.

"We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other," his family said in a statement, per AP. "As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones."

The singer's death comes at a time when his song "Lean On Me" has served as an inspiration for many during these difficult times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrities and friends honor Withers with online tributes.

R.I.P., Bill Withers! Thank you for pouring out your soul into your music, and sharing it all with us.