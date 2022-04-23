Filming for the upcoming Searchlight film Being Mortal has been suspended due to complaints about actor Bill Murray's alleged inappropriate behavior.

The comedian and Groundhog Day star was supposedly "touchy" with women on the set of the production. As Deadline reports, the complaint was filed last week and production was stopped on Monday. Ultimately, the Searchlight decided to suspend production until further notice while the investigation continues.

“He was very hands-on touchy, not in any personal areas, but put an arm around a woman, touched her hair, pulled her ponytail — but always in a comedic way," a source told the New York Post. “It is a fine line and everybody loves Bill, but while his conduct is not illegal, some women felt uncomfortable and he crossed a line.”

Sources also told Deadline that Aziz Ansari — who is starring, writing and directing the film with Youree Henley — was not a part of the complaint. And neither was film co-star Seth Rogen. In fact, according to one of the Post's sources, Ansari had zero tolerance for Murray's behavior. They said, “A few women complained, then Bill and Aziz had a big disagreement.” The reportedly big showdown is what led to the filming's shut down.

It's unclear what the plans are for the production, and whether the 71-year-old will be replaced. Though Searchlight sent a memo to cast and crew saying "After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time. We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you've put into this project. Our hope is to resume production."

This isn't the first time Murray's been accused of bad behavior on set. His fellow Saturday Night Live and Ghostbusters co-star Dan Aykroyd called him "the Murricane" in a tweet because of his mood swings. And recently, actress Lucy Liu revealed through the Los Angeles Times' podcast Asian Enough that they had an altercation on the set of Charlie's Angels wherein she had to defend herself against insults the actor hurled at her.

"It was unjust, uncalled for and some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable. I was not going to sit there and take it," Liu said. Murray was later replaced in the Charlie's Angels sequel, with Bernie Mac taking over as Bosley.