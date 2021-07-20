Move over iCarly reboot, Big Time Rush is making a comeback.

Let the millennial nostalgia train keep on chugging because the boy band from the Nickelodean series, Big Time Rush, is set to reunite for a couple of live shows later this year. The group announced their return in a post, writing, "WE ARE BACK! It's been a minute, but we couldn't be more excited to see you! Let's make up for lost time."

Eight years have passed since we last heard from Big Time Rush. The show originally ran from 2009 to 2013 with the boy band releasing three albums and collaborating with the likes of Jordin Sparks, Snoop Dogg and Jake Miller.

Made up of Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Carlos Peña Vega and Logan Henderson, Big Time Rush was basically Nickelodeon's response to Disney's massive success with Jonas Brothers, and while they didn't reach the same level of fame, the series was still a cult hit for many.

Big Time Rush did stage a virtual reunion last year in June to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the group and released an acoustic version of "Worldwide." All four members teased the reunion earlier last week, changing their profile pictures to a blank red dot.

The two reunion shows are set to take place this December in Chicago and New York with tickets going on sale this Friday. And for those already feeling nostalgic, the full show is currently streaming on Netflix.