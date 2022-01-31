Big Sean and Jhené Aiko were just trying to enjoy the Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday. They were in attendance to see the Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers, and when SoFi Stadium tried to show off the celebrity attendees, the jumbotron accidentally showcased their faces... with Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s names.

Not only that, but Sean was labeled as Geller and Aiko as Prinze.

Everyone involved took it in stride — Geller even posted a snap of the screen on her Instagram, according to TMZ, writing, “Um... My big moment at the game ?!?” She added that it wasn’t the first time she was mistaken for Sean, making it clear that the flub was fine by her.

Nevertheless, Sean and Aiko carried on, watching the hometown team take the win. The two shared a number of photos at the game on their Instagram Stories, but alas, none captured the puzzling mishap.

The Rams took on the 49ers at SoFi in the conference championship on Sunday. The Rams came out victorious and will play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. If you’re tuning in for the big game, you should also make sure to catch the Puppy Bowl, hosted by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, before kickoff. And if you need more Snoop in your life, you can catch him during the Super Bowl Halftime show on stage with Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, and Mary J. Blige.