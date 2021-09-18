The Queen of Bounce is back! On Friday, Louisiana music legend Big Freedia dropped her new EP, Big Diva Energy, along with a bop of a lead single and a music video to boot.

"Big Diva Energy is all about the energy people bring to the world. It's about personal understanding of purpose in one's life," Freedia told PAPER. "The songs are confident and remind you to boss up, not just to your responsibilities, but to living out your purpose no matter what, in order to accomplish all that's ordained for you."

As usual, the rapper brings her iconic voice and signature sound to the six-track effort. Some of the songs featured are ones that we've already fallen in love with over the past year like "Betty Bussit" and "Platinum." But the shining star of the tracklist, that truly encapsulates what Big Diva Energy is all about, is "Not Today."

The lead single features Scissor Sisters' Jake Shears and singer Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph. "Not Today" comments on industry people, and people in general, who've used and abused artists for their own capitalistic gain, which Freedia's definitely had personal experience with.

Of the song, Freedia said, "'Not Today' is a track about setting limits with people. It's about the people who use you and think you aren't paying attention. I'm saying, 'I see you and it's not gonna happen today, not tomorrow — not never bitch!'"

Watch the full "Not Today" music video, below. You can stream the Big Diva Energy EP, here.