From viral meme to entrepreneur, Danielle Bregoli, a.k.a. Bhad Bhabie, has done it all. The 19-year-old is onto her next venture: education.

In collaboration with the Educapital Foundation, Bregoli announced that she is launching the Bhad Scholarship. The fund will disperse $1.7 million to 1,000 students to pay for their technical and vocational education. A select group will also receive money to start their own businesses.

All scholarship winners will receive $1,000 toward their education. 50 students will receive an extra $10,000 to launch their own business. Bregoli will also select specific candidates and pay for a full trade school scholarship out of a dedicated fund of $200,000.

The program will support a wide variety of trades, from cosmetology to e-commerce, pharmacy technician to cyber security. Bregoli acknowledges people who may be side eyeing her pivot, writing in an Instagram caption: "If I did some dumb shit all the blogs would post it but we give away $1.7m in scholarships and grants to start small businesses and it’s [crickets]. I’m just going to mind my business and do me."

Best of luck to all the applicants! Just make sure to correct your spelling of "bad" when you're back in class.