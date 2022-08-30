From viral meme to entrepreneur, Danielle Bregoli, a.k.a. Bhad Bhabie, has done it all. The 19-year-old is onto her next venture: education.
In collaboration with the Educapital Foundation, Bregoli announced that she is launching the Bhad Scholarship. The fund will disperse $1.7 million to 1,000 students to pay for their technical and vocational education. A select group will also receive money to start their own businesses.
All scholarship winners will receive $1,000 toward their education. 50 students will receive an extra $10,000 to launch their own business. Bregoli will also select specific candidates and pay for a full trade school scholarship out of a dedicated fund of $200,000.
The program will support a wide variety of trades, from cosmetology to e-commerce, pharmacy technician to cyber security. Bregoli acknowledges people who may be side eyeing her pivot, writing in an Instagram caption: "If I did some dumb shit all the blogs would post it but we give away $1.7m in scholarships and grants to start small businesses and it’s [crickets]. I’m just going to mind my business and do me."
Best of luck to all the applicants! Just make sure to correct your spelling of "bad" when you're back in class.
Photo courtesy of Eugene Powers/Shutterstock
