Beyoncé came out in full support of younger sister Solange Knowles as she made her debut at the New York City Ballet with an original score.

The piece was composed by the younger Knowles sister for the tenth anniversary of the New York City Ballet's annual Fall Fashion Gala, originally created by vice chair Sarah Jessica Parker and held at Lincoln Center. The 36-year-old artist made history as the first African American woman to compose a score for the company in its 74-year history.

The Knowles sisters were joined by the family matriarch, Tina Knowles-Lawson, who watched the show from a front-row seat. In a recently shared Instagram photo carousel, Solange shared a photo of the three posing together.

Beyoncé likewise took to Instagram to share a photo of her sister smiling with a bouquet of flowers with a caption that read, "My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you. You are a visionary and one of one."

Solange was tapped to create a composition to accompany 23-year-old choreographer Gianna Reisen’s piece “Play Time.” The show has received positive reviews, with critics praising Solange's jazz-influenced score.