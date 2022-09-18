Sheryl Lee Ralph is getting her flowers — literally.

This past week, the 65-year-old actress took home an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on Abbott Elementary. She's only the second Black woman to win in the category. In typical Queen B fashion, Beyoncé sent her a bouquet of flowers with a note that read, "To the original Dreamgirl. Sending you a beautiful congratulations."

The note nodded to a significant role that the two have both played, though decades apart. In 1981, Ralph played the role of the fictional Deena Jones on the Broadway musical Dreamgirls. Beyoncé played the same character in the film version in 2006, a performance that earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

Ralph's captured the Emmys with a rousing acceptance speech. "To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like — this is what striving looks like," she said, to standing ovations from the audience.

And Beyoncé isn't the only celeb to offer congratulations to the actress: Ralph also got a call from Vice President Kamala Harris, and received big gifts from Oprah Winfrey, whose bouquet required multiple people to carry, and Jennifer Hudson, who likewise starred in the Dreamgirls film adaptation.

But it was perhaps Kid Cudi that was most exciting for Ralph's son Etienne, who took to Tiktok to share the rapper's message to his mom: "Congrats Sheryl, you are a legend, and watching you and Quinta [Brunson] win was truly inspiring. Your speech was everything. Always rooting for you…Looking forward to meeting you one day.” See more of Ralph's adorable reactions below.

@walkgoodetienne Saved the best for last. @Beyoncé

@walkgoodetienne Literally the biggest bouquet i’ve ever seen in my life. We had to carry it through the back!

@walkgoodetienne Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think one of my favorite artists of all time would be sending flowers to my mom. I know this is about my Mom, but @KidCudi, my mother wouldn’t know who you were if I wasn’t blasting your music on my way to school in the morning or her buying tickets to see you for my high school graduation. I am your fan from DAY 1 bro bro. Thank you for showing love to moms. You are loved my g.