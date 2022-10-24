It's official: we're getting a RENAISSANCE world tour — and the first tickets have already been sold.

While rumors of a tour had emerged in September, Beyoncé gave her royal confirmation this past weekend while attending WACO Theater Center's 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala as honorary co-chair for the charity event. The tour will kick off in the summer of 2023 will feature both US and international destinations.

The news came during the gala's auction portion with the auctioning of a premium concert package that includes first-class international flights on United, a three-night stay at a Marriott hotel, and two tickets to the show plus a backstage tour with Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson. A photo taken of a slideshow from the event reveals that the package was valued at $20,000, and, according to one attendee, sold at a stunning $150,000. No word yet on tickets for the rest of us.

This year's Wearable Art Gala event, co-founded by Knowles-Lawson and her husband Richard Lawson, spotlighted a "Harlem Nights" theme to celebrate fashion between the 1920s and 1950s. Returning for the first time in two years since COVID-19, the event raises funds for the theater's youth membership and arts programs.

Beyoncé was joined at the event by her husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy, who, with her parents' approval, placed a bid for over $80,000 on a pair of earrings that once belonged to her mom. Other notable attendees included Chloe and Halle, Andra Day, and Angela Bassett.

The announcement of the RENAISSANCE world tour comes as fans eagerly await visuals from the critically-acclaimed album. Upon its release, Beyoncé revealed that the album was only the first of three acts, though it's still yet unknown what the latter two acts will be.

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world," Beyoncé wrote on Instagram in June. "It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom."