Beyoncé Announces Renaissance World Tour

It looks like this year will have a "Summer Renaissance" after all, because Beyoncé is finally taking her latest studio album on tour.
For her first solo tour in six years, the pop and R&B queen unveiled the full list of cities she will be hitting around the world in support of her Grammy-nominated album, Renaissance. Kicking off with a European leg in May, the sprawling stadium tour is set to wind its way across North America this summer, hitting every major city along the way.
The announcement comes a little over a week after Beyoncé performed at the opening of a luxury resort in Dubai, marking her first live show since 2020. While leaked footage from the show went viral on social media, the artist drew criticism for her decision to appear in Dubai given the United Arab Emirates' harsh laws targeting LGBTQ+ citizens. Beyoncé was allegedly paid $24 million for the performance but didn't play any material from Renaissance, which pays tribute to house music's queer history.
Rumors that Beyoncé was set to take Renaissance on tour this summer first cropped up last fall when a ticket package went up for auction at the WACO Theater Center's 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala. The package, which featured first-class international flights on United, a three-night stay at a Marriott hotel and two tickets to the show plus a backstage tour with Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, ended up selling for $150,000.
Tickets are set to go on sale starting February 6 with an exclusive presale open to BeyHive members. Most likely looking to avoid the same headache that Swifties had to go through, Ticketmaster will be using their Verified Fan technology "to ensure more tickets get into the hands of concertgoers" per a press release. Ticketmaster is currently facing a lawsuit from fans and a Senate hearing over the Taylor Swift fiasco.
Check out the full list of dates for the Renaissance World Tour below and head here to register to buy your tickets.
RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR DATES:
EUROPE
May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium
May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium
May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium
May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light
May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France
May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium
June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome
June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion
June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena
June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion
June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park
June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy
NORTH AMERICA
July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium
July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium
Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field
Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America's Center
Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium
Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome
Photo courtesy of Getty/Mason Poole/Parkwood Media
- Beyoncé Responds to Right Said Fred Calling Her 'Arrogant' ›
- The 'Renaissance' of Kevin Aviance ›
- Beyoncé Returns to Music With Dubai Performance ›