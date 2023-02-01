Beyoncé Announces Renaissance World Tour
Music

Beyoncé Announces Renaissance World Tour

It looks like this year will have a "Summer Renaissance" after all, because Beyoncé is finally taking her latest studio album on tour.

For her first solo tour in six years, the pop and R&B queen unveiled the full list of cities she will be hitting around the world in support of her Grammy-nominated album, Renaissance. Kicking off with a European leg in May, the sprawling stadium tour is set to wind its way across North America this summer, hitting every major city along the way.

The announcement comes a little over a week after Beyoncé performed at the opening of a luxury resort in Dubai, marking her first live show since 2020. While leaked footage from the show went viral on social media, the artist drew criticism for her decision to appear in Dubai given the United Arab Emirates' harsh laws targeting LGBTQ+ citizens. Beyoncé was allegedly paid $24 million for the performance but didn't play any material from Renaissance, which pays tribute to house music's queer history.

Rumors that Beyoncé was set to take Renaissance on tour this summer first cropped up last fall when a ticket package went up for auction at the WACO Theater Center's 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala. The package, which featured first-class international flights on United, a three-night stay at a Marriott hotel and two tickets to the show plus a backstage tour with Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, ended up selling for $150,000.

Tickets are set to go on sale starting February 6 with an exclusive presale open to BeyHive members. Most likely looking to avoid the same headache that Swifties had to go through, Ticketmaster will be using their Verified Fan technology "to ensure more tickets get into the hands of concertgoers" per a press release. Ticketmaster is currently facing a lawsuit from fans and a Senate hearing over the Taylor Swift fiasco.

Check out the full list of dates for the Renaissance World Tour below and head here to register to buy your tickets.

RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR DATES:

EUROPE

May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium

May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium

May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium

June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome

June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion

June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion

June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

NORTH AMERICA

July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field

Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America's Center

Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome

Photo courtesy of Getty/Mason Poole/Parkwood Media

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Sign Up For The Morning PAPER