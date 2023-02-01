Beyoncé Announces Renaissance World Tour

It looks like this year will have a "Summer Renaissance" after all, because Beyoncé is finally taking her latest studio album on tour.

For her first solo tour in six years, the pop and R&B queen unveiled the full list of cities she will be hitting around the world in support of her Grammy-nominated album, Renaissance. Kicking off with a European leg in May, the sprawling stadium tour is set to wind its way across North America this summer, hitting every major city along the way.

The announcement comes a little over a week after Beyoncé performed at the opening of a luxury resort in Dubai, marking her first live show since 2020. While leaked footage from the show went viral on social media, the artist drew criticism for her decision to appear in Dubai given the United Arab Emirates' harsh laws targeting LGBTQ+ citizens. Beyoncé was allegedly paid $24 million for the performance but didn't play any material from Renaissance, which pays tribute to house music's queer history.

Rumors that Beyoncé was set to take Renaissance on tour this summer first cropped up last fall when a ticket package went up for auction at the WACO Theater Center's 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala. The package, which featured first-class international flights on United, a three-night stay at a Marriott hotel and two tickets to the show plus a backstage tour with Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, ended up selling for $150,000.

Tickets are set to go on sale starting February 6 with an exclusive presale open to BeyHive members. Most likely looking to avoid the same headache that Swifties had to go through, Ticketmaster will be using their Verified Fan technology "to ensure more tickets get into the hands of concertgoers" per a press release. Ticketmaster is currently facing a lawsuit from fans and a Senate hearing over the Taylor Swift fiasco.

Check out the full list of dates for the Renaissance World Tour below and head here to register to buy your tickets.

RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR DATES: EUROPE May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

NORTH AMERICA July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America's Center Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome