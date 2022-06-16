It has admittedly been a hot minute since we last had a proper Beyoncé album. Post 2016's Lemonade release, we've gotten a live album of her landmark Coachella performance, a collaborative with husband Jay-Z, a compilation album for Disney's live action reboot of The Lion King, a handful of singles like her most recent track for King Richard and collaborations in the interim but we are just about due for full length solo record from Bey and it looks like we're going to get one.

In a new cover for British Vogue, Beyoncé has revealed that a new album is on the way and its arrival is imminent. According to a post from Jay-Z-owned streaming platform TIDAL, the new record apparently titled Renaissance is slated to drop July 29 with further digging through the Apple Music listings revealing that it will consist of 16 tracks. What's perhaps even more exciting is that the album announcement comes with the subtitle "Act I" attached, indicating that this might just be the first of several albums in a series.

As to what the album sounds like, judging from British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful's description of Renaissance sees Beyoncé in top form. “Instantly, a wall of sound hits me," Enninful writes in the cover story. "Soaring vocals and fierce beats combine and in a split second I’m transported back to the clubs of my youth. I want to get up and start throwing moves. It’s music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul. As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent. I sit back, after the wave, absorbing it all.”

In the days leading up to the announcement, Beyoncé seemed to indicate a new era was rapidly approaching having deleted her profile picture on her socials and posted cryptic videos to her official website. It was a move that set the BeyHive buzzing over what it could possibly mean, noting that the last time Beyoncé's socials went dark was just before she dropped "Formation" and announced a major world tour. Fortunately the wait for Beyoncé's newest masterpiece won't be long too long, so gird your loins in the meantime.