A fire at a New Orleans mansions believed to be owned by Beyoncé and Jay-Z is being investigated as "simple arson."
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the historic house in the city's Garden District — which is owned by Tina Knowles' Sugarcane Park LLC — caught fire around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday. The one-alarm blaze reportedly took 22 firefighters 2 hours to put out though, thankfully, there were no reported injuries or evacuations.
"If they didn't get there when they did, it could have been much worse. It's a historic home," a spokesperson told The New York Post.
Local ABC affiliate WGNO later reported that authorities had received "a report of a suspicious person in the area around the time of the fire." That said, neighbors also went on to tell Nola.com that "people are known to use an unlocked gate to come onto and leave" the $3 million property.
Neither Beyoncé nor Jay-Z have commented on the reports.
