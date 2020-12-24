This past year, Beyoncé has been at the forefront of helping those affected by pandemic, whether it be providing tests or dropping a single benefitting Black-owned small businesses. And now, she's taking things another step further by helping people currently facing eviction or foreclosure due to the pandemic housing crisis.

On Tuesday, the star's BeyGOOD foundation announced that it would be giving $5,000 to individuals and families in need of support before the nationwide eviction moratorium ends.

"Beyoncé is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most. Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis," a statement read. "The housing moratorium is set to end on December 26th, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn."

Beyoncé is giving $5k grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions. Online Applications open January 7, 2021 @ https://t.co/TlsgbU3ves pic.twitter.com/Q0cb5g7YpC — BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) December 22, 2020

BeyGOOD continued: "This holiday season, while many are stressed with what they will do next regarding their housing, we are proud to share some GOOD news. Beyoncé is giving $5k grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions."

The announcement went on explain that BeyGOOD would be selecting 100 recipients for the first round, which will open on January 7 via the NAACP. Afterwards, the organization will then go on to award grants to a second batch of applicants in February.

Find out more about the BeyGOOD grants, here.