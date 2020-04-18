These days, going out for some karaoke isn't exactly an option. But ABC's Disney Family Singalong was definitely a great fix for Disney fans looking to belt out their childhood classics.

Artists like Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, the cast of High School Musical, and more participated in the event to serenade us from their homes. As promised, it was a star-studded night. But no one expected a special surprise from Beyoncé.

Queen Bey left everyone shook when she showed up on television screens on Thursday night.

"To all the families across the world, I'm very proud and honored to be a part of the Disney family and to help present the Disney Songbook Singalong in partnership with Feeding America," she said. "I'd like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who've been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you."

She sang an angelic cover of Pinnocchio's "When You Wish Upon A Star." And at the end of the performance, she had a message for all those watching: "Please hold on to your families tight, please be safe, don't give up hope. We're going to get through this, I promise. God bless you."

Watch Beyoncé's "When You Wish Upon A Star," below.