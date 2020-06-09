There is an ongoing fundraiser for songwriter and composer Beverly Glenn-Copeland who is "in need of financial support to get them through this next year."

Earlier this month, a GoFundMe for the 76-year-old New Age and folk music legend and his wife, Elizabeth Glenn-Copeland, was started by their daughter Faith and her partner Quinn. According to the page, the Glenn-Copelands are "essentially homeless," as "like many artists, [they] have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 crisis."

"Though they have secured a temporary situation in which to live thanks to the kindness of strangers, the reality remains that they have little income to finance living costs for this next year or the relocation west that will soon be necessary," Faith wrote, later adding, "On behalf of my parents, and out of respect for all they have given over the years to the communities in which they have lived and worked, we are asking our collective network of friends, family, and supporters to step in and help alleviate some of the financial stress."

The money will go toward "partially mitigate the loss of income for 2020 and will help cover the essential costs of living," including moving costs, bills, groceries, and insurance.

See a post about the fundraiser, below. You can donate, here.