It has almost been a year since the world lost Betty White, who passed away on New Year's Eve last year. Starting today, over 1,500 lots of the late actress' belongings will go up for auction via Julien's Auctions.

There are some real gems amongst the lots, and lucky collectors can expect to pay a hefty price tag for some of the items. One of them is White's Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award. If you want to get your hands on her Emmy awards, those were already donated to the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York.

However, there are so many other things you can get your hands on. The Golden Girls fans will want to put in a bid for White's director chair, the original pilot script signed by the show's ditzy star and a plaque from the studio where the show was shot. There's also a lot of The Mary Tyler Moore Show memorabilia, including tons of scripts, an original cast photographed with a handwritten note from Moore and even an envelope from the 1976 Primetime Emmy Awards, announcing the nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Spoiler alert: Betty won!

Let's not forget that Miss White was a fashion killer, and the auction will also have some of her finest outfits and jewelry worn to awards shows, red carpets, dinners and more.

Maybe you want to get really intimate. The auction also contains some furniture from her home, including an early 20th century Wm. Knabe mahogany baby grand piano (bench and sheet music included), the yellow door of her Brentwood home, a handmade papier-mache figurine of Betty White and three of her beloved dogs and even a silver Tiffany & Co. square clock gifted to her in 1984.

The auction will take place from Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25 in Beverly Hills, although you can also watch and participate in the auction online as well. You can find all the information here.