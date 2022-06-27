From the red carpet to the stage, this year's BET Awards had plenty of fashion moments to consider, from 2022's breakout star Saucy Santana in custom Area to style risk-taker Billy Porter in a gothic Rick Owens situation. Lil Nas X, always a high-fashion treat, sadly was snubbed and did not attend, but Jack Harlow's t-shirt thankfully kept his spirit alive. Other standouts included Brandy performing in Glenn Martens' Diesel and Lizzo rocking a custom Gucci ensemble. See below for all of the outfits celebs wore at the 2022 BET Awards.

Lizzo in Gucci

Billy Porter in Rick Owens

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Dominique Jackson in Dolce & Gabbana

Taraji P. Henson in Tom Ford

Lena Waithe in Casablanca

Kanye West in Hood by Air

Brandy in Diesel

Keke Palmer in Conner Ives

Muni Long in Carolina Herrera

Halle Bailey in Mônot

Saucy Santana in Area

Janelle Monae in Roberto Cavalli