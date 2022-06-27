From the red carpet to the stage, this year's BET Awards had plenty of fashion moments to consider, from 2022's breakout star Saucy Santana in custom Area to style risk-taker Billy Porter in a gothic Rick Owens situation. Lil Nas X, always a high-fashion treat, sadly was snubbed and did not attend, but Jack Harlow's t-shirt thankfully kept his spirit alive. Other standouts included Brandy performing in Glenn Martens' Diesel and Lizzo rocking a custom Gucci ensemble. See below for all of the outfits celebs wore at the 2022 BET Awards.
Lizzo in Gucci
Billy Porter in Rick Owens
Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton
Dominique Jackson in Dolce & Gabbana
Taraji P. Henson in Tom Ford
Lena Waithe in Casablanca
Kanye West in Hood by Air
Brandy in Diesel
Keke Palmer in Conner Ives
Muni Long in Carolina Herrera
Halle Bailey in Mônot
Saucy Santana in Area
Janelle Monae in Roberto Cavalli
Photos via Getty
