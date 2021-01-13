Well, it's official. The Democrats, plus a fair few Republicans, actually did something. An impeachment vote has passed in the House of Representatives, which means President Trump faces a trial in the Senate for "incitement of insurrection."

The Senate won't meet until later this month, probably after Biden's inauguration. Even Mitch McConnell seems on board this time, but we won't hold our breath. Until then, we can bask in that rare bit of good political news. Even celebrate a little. After all, how many times do you see a sitting President get impeached twice?

The best way to enjoy this better-late-than-never moment is, of course, via memes. Many of them featuring girl group TWICE. Here are the best ones we've seen so far.