Spooky season is officially over, but the debauchery of this weekend's Halloween festivities will live on forever. From a wand-waving Lil Nas X at Kid Cudi's party to Lorde vibing at Boom Boom Room, here's where all the biggest celebs partied it up.

Puppets & Puppets and Chloe Wise Halloween Party Photos via BFA

New York fashion label Puppets & Puppets and Canadian artist Chloe Wise threw a spooky Halloween party at NYC's new members-only Chapel Bar. The venue, located in a Park Avenue church and founded by Fotografiska and NeueHouse CEO Josh Wyatt, welcomed names like Ella Emhoff, Steven Yatsko, Kelly Connor and Maryam Nassir Zadeh as many guests showed up in religious-themed garb and biblical costumes.

Boom Boom Halloween at the Standard Photos via BFA

On Saturday night, the Standard, Highline hosted their annual Halloween party at the Boom Boom Room. The event brought names like Anitta, Ava Max, Lorde, models Duckie Thot and Anok Yai, designers Prabal Gurung, Maisie Schloss and Laquan Smith and drag queens Aquaria and Yvie Oddly. DJ Mazurbate provided the beats before finishing the night with surprise performances by '90s superstars CeCe Peniston and Robin S.

Honey Birdette Halloween at Bartschland Photography: Hatnim Lee

Lingerie label Honey Birdette took the stage at nightlife queen Susanne Bartsch's cabaret show Bartschland with a finale runway show. The brand recently released its Halloween campaign shot by Ellen von Unwerth and debuted the completely shoppable collection on the runway to a packed house of Halloween party goers in NYC's Sony Hall. Amanda Lepore, Murray Hill, Lola von Rox and more kept the performances going all night long.

Booby Tape Halloween Party Courtesy of Booby Tape

Booby Tape's Halloween event was the place to be on Saturday night if you were in LA. The breast accessory brand drew big names like Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Jacob Elordi, Kaia Gerber and more to a private residence in West Hollywood for a Squid Game-themed party.

Richie Akiva x Kid Cudi's Entergalatic Halloween Party Photos via BFA/ Jocko Graves