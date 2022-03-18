Nordstrom Celebrates Mach & Mach's Y2K Fantasy-Themed Pop-Up

"The Scene" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most stylish parties and events of the month. From fancy galas to intimate dinners, we've curated the most exclusive and special gatherings in New York, LA and beyond. Scroll through, below, to see what was on every fashion person's social calendar this season.

It's easy to see why shoe lovers are obsessed with Mach & Mach of late. The Georgian label's sparkly crystal-encrusted bow heels make the ultimate fashion statement, as the many women who wore them to the brand's cocktail party at Nordstrom's NYC flagship can attest.

Hosts Joan Smalls and Rickie De Sole (Nordstrom's new Women's Designer Fashion & Editorial Director) were on hand to celebrate Mach & Mach's Y2K fantasy-themed pop-up on the ground floor — the first time a US department store carries their full assortment of ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories and jewelry.

Guests including the brand's sister co-founders Nina and Gvantsa Macharashvili, Nicky Hilton, Rocky Barnes, Jessica Joffe and Tina Leung all mingled in the store's 2nd floor WOLF restaurant while sipping on pink cosmos and nibbling on cotton candy.