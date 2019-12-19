Benny Drama is back, and this time celebrating the holidays, not Halloween. In a PAPER YouTube special, the comedian is joined by narrators Cat Cohen and Pat Regan, who tell a tale of the 12 zodiac signs paying visit to Benny one wintery night. Much to his dismay, an Aquarius stops by to gift two crystal doves which she'd like to test out as dildos; a "woke" Gemini knocks to wish Benny happy everything; A Kylie Jenner lookalike Leo sings "Rise and Shine," but ultimately gets left in the storm. Get into the astro-holiday, below.

Directors: Symone Ridgell and Maggie McLaughlin

Director of Photography: Johnny Frohman

Editor: Anna Quinlan

Stylist: Haile Lidow

Set Design and Props: Taylor Russo

