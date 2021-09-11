Bennifer is now red carpet official.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attended the premiere of The Last Duel at the Venice Film Festival together, as a couple. This is the pair's first public event appearance since rekindling their romance in April.

Affleck plays the role of Count Pierre of Alençon in the historical drama, and also co-wrote the film with his friend and collaborator Matt Damon. Lopez was there to support her beau. And, from the second they made their entrance, it was a whole moment. Affleck appeared in front of a Lexus, opened the car door and Lopez emerged in a stunning white Georges Hobeika gown.

The two also weren't shy about showing just how crazy they are about each other — holding hands, exchanging loving looks and smooching as they posed in front of photographers.

The last time the couple appeared together on the red carpet was 18 years ago, for the premiere of their film Gigli in 2003.