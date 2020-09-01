Belstaff has officially made a grand return to NYC, after departing its Madison Avenue storefront in early 2019. With a new location in the heart of the Meatpacking District. the British heritage brand is welcoming a world-first, always-on workshop concept that focuses specifically on local makers and creators within the surrounding community.

"With its working history, eclectic culture, and art and design community, the Meatpacking District is the perfect home for our New York store," says Belstaff CEO Helen Wright. "Today the neighborhood is illuminated by a vibrant collective of people, exciting venues and landmarks old and new. The industrial heritage of the area resonates with our story, and this store opening symbolizes our commitment to community values, authentic style and local craftsmanship."

Belstaff's hands-on workshop gives customers the opportunity to restore and renew their existing or newly purchased pieces right in the store. The brand's new "Build Your Own" model provides shoppers the opportunity to design their own version of the Trialmaster jacket with customization options — from fabric and patchworking to advanced laser and chain-stitch embellishments. In-house New York-based craftsmen and women will reimagine Belstaff's outerwear in compliance with the label's long-standing "Built for Life" philosophy.

With a heavy focus on community-oriented programming, The Workshop is also set to host in-store learning sessions on topics spanning from denim masterclasses to letter-press printing. The first in the series, "Man vs. Ink," is hosted by Belstaff maker, designer and screenprinter Fred DiMeglio, who will teach attendees how to create their own bandanas. And given the current restrictions of COVID-19, all sessions will be streamed and shared across Belstaff's social channels.

To celebrate the store's opening, Belstaff has partnered with several local artisans including Jimmy DiResta, Glenn Wolk, Aly Reinert and Christine Rucci (Godmother NYC), each of whom have customized a selection of one-of-a-kind, upcycled jackets that will be on sale in the store.

On top of the full Fall 2020 range, Belstaff Creative Director Sean Lehnhardt-Moore has also handpicked a collection of exclusive products for the NYC launch including vintage Belstaff waxed cotton jackets, an array of vintage US denim and military bags sourced by Christine Rucci, and bandanas.

Belstaff's New York City store is open now at 62 Gansevoort St.