Even though they broke up in April, Bella Thorne and Mod Sun have been embroiled in some ongoing drama.

Now, the exes are arguing over Thorne's decision to share a video of her reciting a poem about depression. Why? The visuals accompanying the video was taken from video of what appears to be the couple's wedding ceremony — though the validity of the marriage hasn't been confirmed.

That said, Mod Sun wasn't happy to be featured in the post and accused Thorne of using their "wedding video to promote ur book" — The Life of a Wannabe Mogul.

"Don't disrespect my idea of what love is..." he wrote, before adding, "if u were faking it that day then u really are an amazing actress. Stop being intentionally hurtful to people healing."

In response, Thorne shared old screenshots of text messages between the two, in which they talk about sharing the video.

"U just keep lying and u won't stop," she wrote. "I was trying to remember how beautiful we were sad. V sad u brought us to this."

However, Mod Sun later argued that the texts were from when they were "still trying to work things out." He also shared a screenshot of a comment in which Thorne allegedly "lied + discredited our entire marriage in one sentence."

He then went on to say that a big reason why he didn't "want to be used in the promotion for ur book" was due to her alleged claiming of his artwork.

However, this isn't the first time the exes have argued via Twitter. Earlier this year, Thorne criticized Mod Sun for joking about selling her stuff on eBay — an exchange that led to accusations of Mod Sun calling the cops on Thorne while withholding her possessions.

Photo via Getty

