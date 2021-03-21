Bella Thorne is now engaged.

He also posted videos to his Stories of them celebrating the occasion. There was a huge red heart behind Bella, with B+B spelled out on it, and the Midnight Sun actress looked happy as she smiled and giggled while her fiancé documented their engagement. "Thank you for being amazing, baby. I love you so much," Mascolo said in the clip. "Yay! We're getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both."