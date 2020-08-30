Last week, Bella Thorne basically broke OnlyFans when she made $1 million within the span of 24 hours. But controversy quickly arose after many accused her of "scamming" people by allegedly charging $200 for pay-per-view nude content, though she tweeted she wasn't actually doing nudity.

Because of this whole stunt, other OnlyFans content creators are saying that the platform put a cap on how much they can charge for pay-per-view content. They say that because tons of subscribers are requesting refunds for Thorne's non-nude "nudes," the website has extended their cash-out period from 7 to 30 days.

Now, Thorne has responded to these accusations. "I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you," she wrote on Twitter. "I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew behind anything sex related. I wrote and directed a porn against the high brows of my peers and managers because I WANTED to help with the stigma behind sex."

She continued, "I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I'm truly sorry. Ps. I'm meeting with only fans about the new restrictions to find out why!!! This is fucked up and I'm sorry comment any ideas or concerns you want brought up to OF!! and send me your links and a pic so I can promote you guys."

In a statement provided to PAPER, OnlyFans said their new transaction limits were put in place to "to help prevent overspending and to allow our users to continue to use the site safely. We value all of the feedback received since this change was implemented and we will continue to review these limits. Our objective remains to provide the best platform possible for the OnlyFans community. We can confirm that any changes to transaction limits are not based on any one user."