Bella Thorne is trying to secure some very special guests for her latest bash.

According to an exclusive report by Page Six, the star is going to be throwing a big "Alien Invasion" party at Coachella tonight, and, in line with the "out of this world" theme, she's also actively trying to send invites to actual extraterrestrial beings using some state of the art space tech.

As the publication's source revealed, “Bella will be sending a space-bound note to contact other life-forms in the universe via a new Beacon in Galaxy technology," though Thorne is apparently still waiting for the company to respond.

But if the company does agree to help Thorne out, it may still prove difficult to get any aliens to attend, seeing as how Haim Eshed — the ex-head of the Israeli Space Program — previously said the "Galactic Federation" is skeptical about the general public's readiness to accept the existence of other life forms. Because while we've been in contact with aliens for quite some time now, they're supposedly "waiting for humanity to evolve and reach a stage where we will generally understand what space and spaceships are."

But on the off chance the aliens are down to get wild, they can expect to party with the likes of Diplo and Myles O’Neal. However, as the outlet also notes, it's still unclear whether the guest list also includes other celebrities who've claimed to have encountered extraterrestrial life, including Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and Demi Lovato. So guess we'll just have to wait and see who else decides to show up.

